HELSINKI, March 20 Finnish state investment firm
Solidium said it was selling part of its stake in Swedish
telecoms group TeliaSonera, cutting it to around 11
percent from 13.7 percent to help pay for investments in
companies such as Outotec, Outokumpu and
Talvivaara.
Solidium said on Tuesday it was offering 400 million to 550
million euros ($530-728 mln) worth of shares in TeliaSonera,
combined with an offering of 450 million to 600 million euros in
bonds exchangeable into TeliaSonera shares.
Solidium has been trying to diversify its investment
portfolio.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)