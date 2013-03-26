HELSINKI, March 26 Several thousand Finnish employees of telecom operator TeliaSonera plan to strike on Wednesday and Thursday to protest job cuts, labour union Pro said on Tuesday.

TeliaSonera said the walkout may impact customer service.

TeliaSonera, part-owned by the Swedish and Finnish states, said in October it would cut around 2,000 jobs to reduce costs.

