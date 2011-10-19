* Q3 EBITDA excl. items 9.8 bln SEK, in line with forecast
* Keeps 2011 outlook
(Adds details)
STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Nordic and emerging market
telecoms firm TeliaSonera reported third quarter core
profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and stuck by its
full year outlook in the face of currency headwinds and global
economic uncertainties.
The firm, which has seen a growing share of income in recent
years from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, posted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and
excluding one-offs of 9.8 billion crowns ($1.5 billion) exactly
in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll.
Sales in local currencies expanded despite global economic
turmoil, with Telia's Eurasian operations the growth engine.
Sales in Spain -- one of the most affected by Europe's debt
crisis -- also jumped, registering a more than 25 percent
increase in local currencies, while growing smartphone use
boosted revenues in Sweden by 6 percent.
The stronger Swedish crown, however, continued to press on
reported sales, which fell 1 percent.
The company repeated its forecast for growth in net sales in
local currencies around 3 percent this year and that its costs
would rise slower than sales.
It still expects to improve this year on its 2010 EBITDA
margin of 34.7 percent.
($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns)
(Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)