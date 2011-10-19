* Q3 EBITDA excl. items 9.8 bln SEK, in line with forecast

* Keeps 2011 outlook (Adds details)

STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm TeliaSonera reported third quarter core profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and stuck by its full year outlook in the face of currency headwinds and global economic uncertainties.

The firm, which has seen a growing share of income in recent years from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and excluding one-offs of 9.8 billion crowns ($1.5 billion) exactly in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll.

Sales in local currencies expanded despite global economic turmoil, with Telia's Eurasian operations the growth engine.

Sales in Spain -- one of the most affected by Europe's debt crisis -- also jumped, registering a more than 25 percent increase in local currencies, while growing smartphone use boosted revenues in Sweden by 6 percent.

The stronger Swedish crown, however, continued to press on reported sales, which fell 1 percent.

The company repeated its forecast for growth in net sales in local currencies around 3 percent this year and that its costs would rise slower than sales.

It still expects to improve this year on its 2010 EBITDA margin of 34.7 percent. ($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)