STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 Nordic and emerging
market telecoms firm TeliaSonera
forecast weak sales growth and flat core profitability in 2012
on Thursday after reporting quarterly earnings just above
expectations.
The firm has seen a growing share of income in recent years
from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In the fourth
quarter, it was also helped by further demand for mobile data
for smartphones in key home market Sweden.
It posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) and excluding one-offs of 9.2 billion
crowns ($1.4 billion) against a forecast of 9.1 billion a
Reuters poll.
"The EBITDA margin, excluding non-recurring items, in 2012
is expected to remain at the same level compared with 2011," it
said in a statement. In 2011, the margin was at 35.4 percent.
It saw net sales in local currencies growing in a range of
one to two percent this year.
Showing the continued push into emerging markets, the
company also said it had completed the first phase of a deal to
buy Kazakh mobile operator Kcell.
The best performing areas in the quarter were its mobile
services division and the Eurasian division, which includes the
emerging markets firms. Both saw EBITDA rises, while the
broadband division was flat.
Mobile services net sales rose 4 percent in the quarter,
including a 9 percent gain in Sweden.
"The exceptional demand for smartphones in combination with
the release of several new phone models led to a strong growth
in equipment sales towards the end of the year," it said.
