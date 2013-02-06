STOCKHOLM Feb 6 TeliaSonera named Swedish businesswoman Marie Ehrling as its proposed new chairwoman on Wednesday, along with a new head of its Eurasia unit as part of a management shake-up in the wake of an investigation into its controversial 3G network licensing deal in Uzbekistan.

Last week Chief Executive Lars Nyberg resigned after the investigation undertaken by a law firm into allegations of corruption surrounding the Uzbek licence said management failings made it difficult to rule out wrongdoing somewhere along the line, even though it had found no evidence of bribery or money laundering.

As a result current chairman Anders Narvinger and most of the board are due to step down at the Swedish telecoms group's annual meeting on April 3 after pressure from the government, its biggest shareholder.

Only after the new board is in place can it start work in finding a replacement for Nyberg.

Telia also on Wednesday appointed Christian Luiga, currently head of Corporate Control, as acting chief financial officer in place of Per-Arne Blomquist, who stepped up as acting CEO last week after Nyberg's resignation.

It also named Veysel Aral, chief executive of Kazakh telecoms operator Kcell, as president of its Eurasia business area while retaining his role at Kcell, which is 49 percent owned by Telia.

It was in September last year that Swedish prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into allegations of corruption and money laundering in relation to Telia's 2.3 billion-crown ($363 million) purchase of the 3G licence in Uzbekistan in 2007.

A Swedish court has since agreed to freeze assets belonging to Takilant Ltd, the Gibraltar-listed company Telia bought its Uzbek licence from.

TELIA VETERAN

"What happened when Telia established itself in Uzbekistan is naturally very serious and must not happen again," Ehrling told reporters on Wednesday. "Exactly what consequences it will have and possible legal actions it will have, none of us know at present."

Ehrling, the former head of Telia's Swedish operations and former deputy CEO of Scandinavian airline SAS, said that Telia was at bottom a strong and well-run company but there was much that must be changed and that faith in the company must be restored.

"We will naturally continue those deeper investigations which we have started into the investments in Eurasia and other countries," she said.

"What measures we will take there, I can't say today."

Ehrling has a long career in Swedish industry including 20 years at SAS, half-owned by the governments of Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

She was widely praised for her handling of the aftermath of a deadly crash involving a SAS aircraft at Milan-Linate Airport in 2001 and a cartel scandal that forced the board to resign that same year. ($1=6.3446 Swedish crowns) (Writing by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Greg Mahlich)