STOCKHOLM Oct 19 Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm TeliaSonera reported third quarter core profit in line with expectations on Wednesday and stuck by its full year outlook.

The firm, which has seen a growing share of income in recent years from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation and excluding one-offs of 9.8 billion crowns ($1.5 billion) exactly in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 6.676 Swedish Crowns)