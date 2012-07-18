STOCKHOLM, July 18 Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera cut its outlook for the year marginally on Wednesday due to a tougher business climate as it posted lower than expected core profit in the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 9.0 billion Swedish crowns ($1.28 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.2 billion crowns in a Reuters poll and 9.2 billion in the year-ago quarter.

"Based on the results for the first six months, we revise our outlook for 2012 and expect revenues in local currencies to be more or less unchanged and the EBITDA margin to be slightly lower compared to last year," the company said in a statement. ($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)