STOCKHOLM, July 18 Nordic and emerging markets
telecoms operator TeliaSonera cut its outlook for the
year marginally on Wednesday due to a tougher business climate
as it posted lower than expected core profit in the second
quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, of 9.0 billion Swedish
crowns ($1.28 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.2
billion crowns in a Reuters poll and 9.2 billion in the year-ago
quarter.
"Based on the results for the first six months, we revise
our outlook for 2012 and expect revenues in local currencies to
be more or less unchanged and the EBITDA margin to be slightly
lower compared to last year," the company said in a statement.
($1 = 7.0081 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Simon Johnson)