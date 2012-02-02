STOCKHOLM Feb 2 Nordic and emerging
market telecoms firm TeliaSonera reported
fourth-quarter earnings that were close to expectations on
Thursday and said it saw its core profitability staying
unchanged this year.
The firm, which has seen a growing share of income in recent
years from markets like Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, posted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) and excluding one-offs of 9.2 billion crowns ($1.4
billion) against a forecast of 9.1 billion a Reuters poll.
It forecast its EBITDA margin in 2012 staying at the same
level as in 2011 of 35.4 percent, with net sales in local
currencies expected to be in the range of growth of one to two
percent.
($1 = 6.7213 Swedish crowns)