STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera said it expected slightly improved profits for 2013 after reporting fourth quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.0 billion crowns versus the average forecast of 9.1 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 9.3 billion.

"Looking ahead, we believe our revenues in local currencies in 2013 will be at the same level as last year and the EBITDA margin, excluding non-recurring items, to increase somewhat," CEO Lars Nyberg said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)