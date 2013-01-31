Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Jan 31 Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera said it expected slightly improved profits for 2013 after reporting fourth quarter earnings roughly in line with expectations.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.0 billion crowns versus the average forecast of 9.1 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 9.3 billion.
"Looking ahead, we believe our revenues in local currencies in 2013 will be at the same level as last year and the EBITDA margin, excluding non-recurring items, to increase somewhat," CEO Lars Nyberg said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)