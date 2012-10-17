Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera unveiled a 2 billion crown ($301.17 million) cost cutting plan on Wednesday as it reported third-quarter core profit below expectations.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.3 billion crowns versus the average forecast of 9.5 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 9.9 billion.
Telia said the cost reduction measures would include cutting around 2,000 employees or 7 percent of its staff over the next two years.
The company stuck by its outlook for the full year. ($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)