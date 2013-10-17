Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera reported third-quarter profit above expectations on Thursday helped by cost cuts and new ways to charge for data in its home markets.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.42 billion Swedish crowns ($1.45 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.15 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 9.28 billion.
Telia, which has seen slowing organic revenue growth for the past two years, repeated its outlook for the year for flat sales in local currencies and a slight improvement in its core profit margin in 2013.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/xep83v ($1 = 6.5061 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)