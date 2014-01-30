Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Jan 30 Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera said it expected flat sales and margins in 2014 after reporting fourth-quarter profit below expectations on Thursday.
The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.73 billion Swedish crowns ($1.35 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.07 billion in a Reuters poll and last year's 9.00 billion.
Telia said it expected local currency sales and its core margin to be roughly flat in 2014 compared with 2013.
Link to full report: r.reuters.com/rab56v ($1 = 6.4650 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)