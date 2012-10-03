STOCKHOLM Oct 3 Nordic telecoms firm TeliaSonera said on Wednesday it had appointed a law firm to investigate allegations of wrongdoing related to its purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan in 2007.

"Mannheimer Swartling have been asked by TeliaSonera to investigate whether TeliaSonera's investment in a 3G-license, frequencies and number series in Uzbekistan in 2007 involved any form of corruption or money laundering," TeliaSonera said in a statement.

Late in September, Swedish prosecutors launched a preliminary investigation into the 2.3 billion crown ($348 million) deal.

Telia, in which Sweden owns a roughly 37 percent stake, has come under scrutiny in recent months over its activities in central Asia. ($1 = 6.6036 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)