Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 16 Nordic and emerging markets telecoms operator TeliaSonera said its board on Tuesday reconfirmed the group's strategy but would tighten its risk management for major investments after a controversial 3G licence deal in Uzbekistan.
It said it would keep to "difficult" markets such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.
"The board takes full responsibility for existing and future investments. We will continue to be leading player in the Nordic and Baltic markets and will strengthen our operations in Central Asia," it said.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)