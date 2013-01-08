STOCKHOLM Jan 8 TeliaSonera repeated on Tuesday that allegations of bribery related to its purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan are unfounded.

"We are still convinced that the ongoing investigations will clarify that we have not bribed anyone or participated in money laundering," the company said in a statement.

Last week, the prosecutor handling the preliminary investigation into the case filed documents with the court which indicate Telia knew the daughter of Uzbek President Islam Karimov was part of negotiations over the license purchase.

Telia repeated it had no knowledge of any connection between the company it purchased the license from - Gibraltar-registered Takilant - and other possible beneficiaries of the deal.

"We have zero tolerance against corruption," Telia said in a statement.