(Repeats without changes to additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM, April 23 Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera repeated its forecast for flat sales and profit margins in 2014 after reporting first-quarter profit marginally below expectations on Wednesday.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.26 billion) versus the average forecast of 8.4 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and last year's 8.5 billion.

($1 = 6.5855 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Simon Johnson)