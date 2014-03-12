STOCKHOLM, March 12 Swedish telecom operator
TeliaSonera said on Wednesday that its Dutch holding
companies that control its operations in Uzbekistan had been
raided by authorities in a preliminary investigation into
bribery and money laundering.
The raid came amid intensifying international srutiny of the
telecommunications market in Uzbekistan, with Russian operator
Vimpelcom saying on Wednesday it was being investigated
by U.S. and Dutch authorities.
Also on Wednesday, Switzerland's public prosecutor said it
had widened a money laundering probe to include Gulnara
Karimova, the daughter of Uzbekistan's president, in an
investigation originally centred on four people with business
and personal ties to her.
The Swiss authorities said that they began investigating
possible money laundering in connection with funds held in
Switzerland linked to what they called alleged irregularities in
Uzbekistan's telecommunications market.
Swedish prosecutors in 2012 started a preliminary
investigation into Telia's purchase of a 3G telecoms licence in
Uzbekistan in 2007 after bribery allegations, which is still
ongoing.
Last year, most of the Teliasonera board, its chief
executive and several senior employees left the firm as a
consequence of the allegations.