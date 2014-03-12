Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, March 12 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Wednesday that authorities had carried out raids on its Dutch companies as part of a preliminary investigation into bribery and money laundering.
Swedish prosecutors in 2012 started a preliminary investigation into Telia's purchase of a 3G telecoms licence in Uzbekistan in 2007 after bribery allegations. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)