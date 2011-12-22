* To buy 49 pct of Kazakh mobile operator Kcell

* Plans IPO of a quarter of Kcell shares

* Analysts see little impact on company from recent turmoil (Adds analyst quotes, background, details)

By Daniel Dickson

STOCKHOLM, Dec 22 Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera is to strengthen its presence in Kazakhstan by buying out the country's biggest mobile operator Kcell, it said on Thursday, just as unrest has broken out in the central Asian state.

TeliaSonera, seeking growth in emerging markets, said it would pay $1.52 billion to buy 49 percent of Kcell and then make an initial public offering of a quarter of Kcell's shares.

Analysts said the price was attractive and were positive about the deal despite recent political turmoil in the Central Asian state, which is also the region's largest economy.

"It is a good thing to take control of existing operations. I see this only as a positive," said Nordea analyst Stefan Gauffin.

POLITICAL UNREST

Only if political unrest became more wide-spread and licences were at risk would TeliaSonera be threatened, said Handelsbanken Capital Markets analyst Thomas Heath.

"But there is nothing that points to that," he added.

An oil-producing western region has recently seen deadly clashes that pose one of the most serious challenges to President Nursultan Nazarbayev's two-decade rule and have shattered Kazakhstan's carefully cultivated image of stability.

Nazarbayev, 71, has overseen more than $120 billion in foreign investment during his period in power, but tolerates little dissent and puts stability before democratic freedoms.

TeliaSonera had said in September it planned to increase its stake in GSM Kazakhstan LLP, which operates under the brand name Kcell, by buying shares from Kazakhtelecom.

At that time, it said Kazakhtelecom would carry out an IPO of Kcell, of which TeliaSonera would buy 24 percent plus one share. Now, it is buying the 49 percent outright and itself carrying out an IPO of 25 percent minus one share.

"Kcell is a clear market leader in Kazakhstan, the largest market in Central Asia, and has shown remarkable growth over the years," said Tero Kivisaari, president of TeliaSonera's Eurasia business.

The purchase of the stake is expected to be finalised in the first quarter of 2012 with the IPO also completed next year.

Depending on the share price development after the IPO, TeliaSonera may have to make a further payment to Kazakhtelecom.

EMERGING MARKETS

Emerging markets are the main growth areas for mobile phone companies. TeliaSonera has operations in Russia, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Georgia and Nepal.

Currently, 51 percent of GSM Kazakhstan is owned by Fintur Holdings and 49 percent by Kazakhtelecom. TeliaSonera has 58.55 percent of Fintur and Turkcell has 41.45 percent.

After the deal to buy Kazakhtelecom's 49 percent stake and the IPO, TeliaSonera's effective holding in Kcell will be 61.74 percent, it said in a statement. (Additional reporting by Oskar von Bahr and Patrick Lannin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)