STOCKHOLM Dec 22 TeliaSonera, betting on growth in emerging markets, said on Thursday it had agreed to boost its stake in Kazakh mobile operator Kcell for $1.519 billion and would sell 25 percent of the company in an initial public offering.

Kcell is the brand name of GSM Kazakhstan LLP, of which 51 percent is owned by Fintur Holdings and 49 percent by Kazakhtelecom. TeliaSonera has 58.55 percent of Fintur and Turkcell has 41.45 percent.

After the deal to buy Kazakhtelecom's 49 percent stake and the IPO, TeliaSonera's effective holding in Kcell will be 61.74 percent, it said in a statement.

"Kcell is a clear market leader in Kazakhstan, the largest market in Central Asia, and has shown remarkable growth over the years," said Tero Kivisaari, president of TeliaSonera's Eurasia business. The planned IPO would be for 25 percent minus one share in Kcell. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)