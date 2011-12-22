STOCKHOLM Dec 22 TeliaSonera,
betting on growth in emerging markets, said on Thursday it had
agreed to boost its stake in Kazakh mobile operator Kcell for
$1.519 billion and would sell 25 percent of the company in an
initial public offering.
Kcell is the brand name of GSM Kazakhstan LLP, of which 51
percent is owned by Fintur Holdings and 49 percent by
Kazakhtelecom. TeliaSonera has 58.55 percent of Fintur and
Turkcell has 41.45 percent.
After the deal to buy Kazakhtelecom's 49 percent stake and
the IPO, TeliaSonera's effective holding in Kcell will be 61.74
percent, it said in a statement.
"Kcell is a clear market leader in Kazakhstan, the largest
market in Central Asia, and has shown remarkable growth over the
years," said Tero Kivisaari, president of TeliaSonera's Eurasia
business. The planned IPO would be for 25 percent minus one
share in Kcell.
(Reporting by Patrick Lannin)