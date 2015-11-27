Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HELSINKI Nov 27 Some 2,000 Finnish employees of telecom operator TeliaSonera staged a walk-out on Friday to protest its recent lay-off plans and due to a contract dispute at one of its subcontractors, trade union Pro said in a statement.
The company said the walk-out, due to last until midnight, was illegal and would cause delays in deliveries and customer service. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Sven Nordenstam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)