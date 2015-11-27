HELSINKI Nov 27 Some 2,000 Finnish employees of telecom operator TeliaSonera staged a walk-out on Friday to protest its recent lay-off plans and due to a contract dispute at one of its subcontractors, trade union Pro said in a statement.

The company said the walk-out, due to last until midnight, was illegal and would cause delays in deliveries and customer service. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; editing by Sven Nordenstam)