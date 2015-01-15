OSLO Jan 15 Norway's Competition Authority has postponed its final verdict on whether to allow Sweden's TeliaSonera to buy the Norwegian unit of Tele2 , in order to evaluate a new proposal from TeliaSonera, the watchdog said on Thursday.

On Dec 1, the authority said it intended to ban the merger but that a final verdict would come mid-January.

"Given that we've now received a new proposal of alleviating measures, the new deadline is set to Feb. 5," a senior competition authority executive told Reuters. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)