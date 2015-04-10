BRUSSELS, April 10 European Union competition authorities have extended their scrutiny of a proposal by Telenor and TeliaSonera to create the biggest mobile operator in Denmark to Sept. 2 after the companies asked for more time.

Norwegian telecoms company Telenor and Swedish peer TeliaSonera are seeking to boost margins in their toughest market where they compete with former incumbent TDC and Hutchison Whampoa's majority owned Hi3G.

The deal has triggered a full-scale investigation because of concerns that it may reduce incentives to compete while also weakening wholesale customers' negotiating position. The European Commission had said on Wednesday it reach a decision by Aug. 19.

The companies may offer concessions to secure the EU green light. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)