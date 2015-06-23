BRUSSELS, June 23 European Union antitrust regulators should take a broader view of the telecoms industry and not be obsessed with the number of telecoms operators in one market, a senior TeliaSonera executive said on Tuesday.

The comments from the Swedish company's general counsel Jonas Bengtsson come as the European Commission is preparing a charge sheet which will warn the Swedish telecoms provider and Norwegian peer Telenor that their plan to combine forces in Denmark may reduce competition.

"They have told us we will get it today, tomorrow or this week," Bengtsson said on the sidelines of a conference, confirming what sources told Reuters on Monday.

Such a document typically puts pressure on companies to provide concessions in order to gain EU approval for their mergers unless they can remove regulatory obstacles.

European regulators have begun to question the merits of so-called four to three mergers since this happened in Austria in January 2013 when Hutchison Whampoa bought larger local rival Orange Austria.

The EU competition authority in April expressed concerns that the Danish deal, which will reduce the number of mobile operators in the country from four to three, could lead to price increases and fewer innovative products.

"When you do that kind of analysis, you should realise you can't have a short-sighted view, maximising competition in order to minimise prices. There are other factors to take into account, quality, willingness to invest," Bengtsson said.

Bengtsson said there was no basis for European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager's recent assertion that telecoms companies have failed to boost their investments following their tie-ups.

"If the commissioner is concerned, we think we can demonstrate that there have been investments in markets where there have been mergers," he said.

Vestager is scheduled to decide by Sept. 2 whether to approve the merger of TeliaSonera and Telenor's Danish mobile businesses. She is also reviewing Nokia's 15.6-billion-euro bid for French peer Alcatel-Lucent.

Hutchison Whampoa's 10.3-billion-pound offer for Telefonica's British mobile unit 02 is expected to land on her desk in the coming weeks. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee. Editing by Jane Merriman)