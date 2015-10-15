STOCKHOLM Oct 15 Sweden's TeliaSonera
has rejected what it called "serious criticism" from U.S.-based
investment research firm Muddy Waters over the openness of its
financial disclosures, saying its statements were in line with
international standards.
Muddy Waters, which specialises in short-selling selected
stocks in the expectation they will decline in value, published
its views on TeliaSonera on Thursday, sending shares in the
telecoms group sharply lower.
But TeliaSonera said it did not recognise Muddy Waters'
conclusions regarding its operations in a number of emerging
markets and the risk of legal action over alleged corrupt
payments.
It said it was not in a position to make any provisions for
possible legal action, given it had not received any claims
against which it could make any such provisions.
"It is only if and when any claims materialise that it is
possible to make any provisions in the financial statements,"
the company said.
TeliaSonera said last month it would gradually abandon its
operations in central Asian markets, hit by years of
investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners
and problems accessing cash in distant countries.
Its CEO Johan Dennelind said work done to improve corporate
governance in Nepal, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan,
Georgia, Moldova and Tajikistan made it possible to sell these
businesses, though in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, it still did
not know the identity of the ultimate owners of its local
partner companies.
TeliaSonera shares fell as much as 8 percent after Muddy
Waters published what it said was an open letter to
TeliaSonera's board, in which it said it had taken a short
position in the company's securities.
"It is a strong reaction (by the shares) on limited new
information. We believe it is a probably an over-reaction,"
Swedbank Markets analyst Stefan Ward said. "It is important to
note that this piece of news comes from a party with its own
interest in the message."
The shares recovered some of their decline after the
company's statement and closed down 3 percent at 42.05 crowns.
In its letter, Muddy Waters said it believed information was
being withheld from investors that, along with a lack of action
in these matters by the board and management, would
significantly impact the company's shares and credit profile.
"While TeliaSonera has provided some transparency into its
misdeeds in Uzbekistan, it has not made public the likelihood
that the company's other Eurasian and Nepal operations suffer
from similar problems, and on a massive scale," it wrote.
The short-seller also said TeliaSonera could have legal
liability in the tens of billions of Swedish crowns, and that it
had not made provisions for settlements or penalties.
The company said it had no further comment beyond what it
said in its statement.
