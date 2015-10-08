STOCKHOLM Oct 8 Former Teliasonera Chief Executive Lars Nyberg has been placed under suspicion of being an accessory to bribery over the telecom firm's business dealings in Uzbekistan, Swedish television SVT quoted him as saying.

SVT said on Thursday, quoting sources, that Nyberg was being added to a list of people suspected in connection with the probe, and that he is suspected of being an accessory to bribery.

"I was placed under suspicion of accessory to bribery over a year ago," Nyberg wrote in a text message to SVT, according to an article on SVT's website.

In 2012, Swedish prosecutors launched an investigation into allegations of corruption related to Telia's purchase of a 3G licence in Uzbekistan, with U.S. and Dutch authorities also carrying out their own probes.

Nyberg left Teliasonera in February 2013 after the company was heavily criticized in a review by external lawyers.

Chief Prosecutor Gunnar Stetler and a Teliasonera spokesman declined to comment.

The firm said in September it would gradually exit its Central Asian markets after years of investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash in distant countries. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Adrian Croft)