STOCKHOLM Oct 1 A prosecutor investigating TeliaSonera's purchase of a telecom license in Uzbekistan has frozen a Swedish account containing $30 million held by the seller Gibraltar-based Takilant Ltd.

"I have decided, for various reasons, to take that account into custody, which is the equivalent of freezing it. That is all I can comment," Prosecutor Gunnar Stetler told Reuters.

He confirmed that the company in question was Takilant.

Swedish prosecutors last month opened a preliminary investigation into TeliaSonera's purchase after a Swedish television programme alleged it had bought the license from a firm with close ties with the daughter of Uzbek president Islam Karimov.

TeliaSonera, partially owned by the Swedish state, has denied it did anything wrong in 2007 when it bought the 3G license to operate in Uzbekistan from Takilant.

TeliaSonera has said it will appoint independent investigators to look into allegations of bribery and money laundering associated with the deal. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)