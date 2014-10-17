(Repeats without changes to cover additional alert)

STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted third-quarter core profit just above market expectations on Friday and repeated its outlook for flat margins in 2014 and slightly lower like-for-like sales.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.3 billion) versus the average forecast of 9.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

