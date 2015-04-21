STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera posted first-quarter core profit largely in line with market expectations on Tuesday and repeated its outlook of flat earnings this year.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 8.54 billion Swedish crowns ($981 million) versus the average forecast of 8.58 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Telia repeated it expected 2015 EBITDA earnings to be around the same level as in 2014 on a like-for-like basis, excluding non-recurring items.

($1 = 8.7097 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Sven Nordenstam)