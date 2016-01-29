STOCKHOLM Jan 29 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera on Friday reported fourth-quarter core earnings above expectations and unveiled a new dividend policy in the wake of its plans to exit its Central Asian markets.

TeliaSonera forecast flat 2016 core earnings and said its new policy was to pay out at least 80 percent of free cash flow from continuing operations with an ambition of at least 2 crowns per share for 2016.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.56 billion Swedish crowns ($771 million) versus 5.90 billion a year-ago, excluding non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as discontinued operations.

Analysts had on average forecast 6.34 billion in a Reuters poll.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5087 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam)