* EBITDA ex-items 9.3 bln SEK vs forecast 9.5 bln

* CEO says industry won't see growth for couple of years

* Cost measures will see 2,000 staff cut over 2 years

* Aims for 2 billion crowns in cost savings

* Shares down 1.5 percent

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Oct 17 Telecoms group TeliaSonera AB is shedding thousands of jobs as part of a cost-cutting plan and has warned of industry stagnation until companies find a way to profit from surging smartphone and tablet data traffic.

TeliaSonera, part-owned by the Swedish and Finnish states, has seen revenue flatline since 2008, despite rapid expansion in central Asia, as voice revenues across the industry are squeezed by competition, regulatory pressure and a global economic downturn.

The company said on Wednesday it would cut around 2,000 employees, or 7 percent of the total, as part of a quest for 2 billion crowns ($300 million) in cost savings over the next two years. It did not say where the jobs would be cut.

The group warned of industry stagnation until companies find a way to profit from surging smartphone and tablet computer use, with consumers proving reluctant to pay and favouring contracts giving unlimited data use for a fixed fee.

"We have an issue of not enough growth," CEO Lars Nyberg said during a results conference call on Wednesday. "This is not a TeliaSonera issue, this is an industry issue."

Nyberg said voice revenue was declining and operators were still unable to turn the surge in video streaming and social networking on smartphones into increased income.

"We will see a flat kind of industry for a couple of years until we are able, in a better way, to monetize the growth in data traffic," Nyberg said.

Nyberg said the company's cost-saving plan revolved around simplifying its ways of working, but gave no details beyond the staff reduction.

"When the industry has no growth and your costs go up by 3 percent a year, you have to do something," Nyberg said.

Telia is not the only company announcing cost saving measures and Nordic rival Telenor ASA, which has also aggressively expanded in emerging markets, recently launched a plan to reduce annual operating expenses by 5 billion crowns ($881 million).

MARGIN OUTLOOK

"It is something all the players in the space are doing and I am not surprised to see it (at Telia)," said Thomas Nielsen, analyst at brokerage Pareto.

Telia's third-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding one-off items, dipped 6.3 percent to 9.3 billion crowns versus an average forecast of 9.5 billion in a Reuters poll.

"The weakness is concentrated in the European mobile division, which missed our forecast by 9 percent," Espirito Santo Investment Bank said in a research note.

"The full-year outlook is unchanged, but from the CEO's comments it is clear that the group is becoming more concerned about the margin outlook over the next few years."

Teli's EBITDA margin declined in all its main business areas: Eurasia, Mobility and Broadband.

Telia shares were down 1.5 percent at 45.42 crowns at 0914 GMT, underperforming the blue-chip Stockholm market and the STOXX Europe 600 telecoms index.

Telia gave no new information about a preliminary probe launched last month by Swedish prosecutors into alleged bribery and money-laundering related to the company's purchase of a 3G license in Uzbekistan.

The company has denied it did anything wrong in buying the license from an offshore company based in Gibraltar and has appointed external investigators to look at the 2.3 billion crown transaction.

"TeliaSonera did not bribe anyone. TeliaSonera did not participate in money laundering," Nyberg said. "There is zero tolerance of corruption and bribery at TeliaSonera." ($1 = 6.6408 Swedish crowns) ($1 = 5.6752 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Daniel Magnowski and David Holmes)