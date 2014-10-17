* Q3 EBITDA ex items 9.4 bln SEK vs forecast 9.3 bln

Sees 2014 EBITDA margin around same level as in 2013

STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Telecom operator TeliaSonera affirmed its 2014 forecasts on Friday as it reported third-quarter core profit just above market expectations helped by markets outside its Swedish home turf where the corporate segment remained a drag.

Operators like Telia have had a hard time turning surging data traffic in their networks into revenues amid fierce competition and tough economic conditions in many markets.

TeliaSonera's like-for-like sales fell 2.0 percent in the quarter while service revenues, which exclude handset sales, dropped 0.6 percent.

To counter falling sales, tough competition and to cut costs, operators are trying to grow through acquisitions.

TeliaSonera announced a deal in July to by rival Tele2's Norwegian mobile business for 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($713 million) and said it was looking to sell its Spanish mobile unit Yoigo because it was too small to compete.

However, selling Yoigo looks harder after France's Orange said it would buy Spain's Jazztel, meaning neither of those possible buyers will push ahead with a potential Yoigo deal.

In addition, Telia has said it wants to take part in consolidation in Denmark, a small market with four telecom operators where Telia's profitability is much lower than group average.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, were 9.4 billion Swedish crowns versus the average forecast of 9.3 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

TeliaSonera repeated its forecast for a 2014 EBITDA margin around the 35 percent posted in 2013 on slightly lower like-for-like sales. (1 US dollar = 7.1545 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)