* Telia to pay out at least 80 pct of free cash flow as dividend

* Q4 core EBITDA 6.56 bln SEK vs Reuters poll avg fcast 6.34 bln

* Cost savings help boost profit in Sweden (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Jan 29 Telecom operator TeliaSonera on Friday forecast flat 2016 core earnings and set a new dividend policy as it reported quarterly profit above forecasts lifted by its Swedish business.

Investors increasingly view TeliaSonera as a dividend case as its planned exit from the region it calls Eurasia, a past growth engine primarily constituted by operations across Central Asia, raises questions about future growth.

Telia said its new policy was to pay out at least 80 percent of free cash flow from continuing operations as dividends, with an ambition of at least 2 crowns per share for 2016. Prior to the report, analysts on average had forecast a dividend of 2.44 crowns per share for 2016.

TeliaSonera said it targeted comparable 2016 EBITDA earnings on the same level as in 2015. It did not give a sales forecast.

The firm said in September it would gradually abandon its Central Asian markets, hit by years of investigations into alleged corruption linked to local partners and problems accessing cash in distant countries.

Last month, it announced its first exit in the Eurasian region when it said it was selling its stake in Nepalese operator Ncell.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 6.56 billion Swedish crowns ($771 million), versus 5.90 billion a year-ago, excluding non-recurring items and its Eurasia region which is reported as discontinued operations.

That was above a mean forecast of 6.34 billion in a Reuters poll on the back of higher than expected profits in Sweden helped by sales growth and cost savings. ($1 = 8.5087 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam, editing by Niklas Pollard)