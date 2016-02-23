STOCKHOLM Feb 23 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera has begun a sale of debt-collecting firm Sergel Kredittjanster AB as it seeks to cut debt and focus on its core telecom services, people familiar with the matter said.

Possible buyers include debt collectors Intrum Justitia , Arvato and Lindorff, owned by private equity firm Nordic Capital, the sources said, adding information on Sergel was recently sent to prospective buyers.

Swedish investment bank Carnegie is handling the sale according to the sources, who declined to be identified as the process is not public.

Telia, Carnegie, Lindorff, Nordic Capital and Intrum declined to comment, whereas Sergel and Arvato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the sources said Sergel could fetch 150 million to 200 million euros ($165 mln-$220 mln). Others said the price would be decided by the profitability and length of its contracts with Telia, by far its largest client, and what may happen with that business in the future.

TeliaSonera accounts for around three quarters of Sergel's revenue, two sources said.

While Intrum has an enterprise value of around 14 times 2015 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), Sergel may be worth as little as around five times 2015 earnings of 300 million Swedish crowns ($35 million), depending on the structure of those contracts, one of the sources said.

Sergel provides services such as credit information, invoicing, debt collection, monitoring and purchase of bad debt in the Nordic and Baltic region.

Bloomberg reported in October that TeliaSonera was mulling a sale of the company.

($1 = 8.4966 Swedish crowns)

