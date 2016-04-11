Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, April 11 TeliaSonera has started a strategic review of its debt collecting subsidiary Sergel, the Swedish telecom operator said on Monday.
Telia said in a statement no decisions had been made regarding any sale of the unit which had revenues of around 800 million Swedish crowns ($98 million) last year.
Reuters reported in February that TeliaSonera had begun a process to sell the unit.
Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 8.1459 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
