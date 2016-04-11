STOCKHOLM, April 11 TeliaSonera has started a strategic review of its debt collecting subsidiary Sergel, the Swedish telecom operator said on Monday.

Telia said in a statement no decisions had been made regarding any sale of the unit which had revenues of around 800 million Swedish crowns ($98 million) last year.

Reuters reported in February that TeliaSonera had begun a process to sell the unit.

