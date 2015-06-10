STOCKHOLM, June 10 Sweden's TeliaSonera
is buying a 1.4 percent stake in online music
streaming service Spotify after more than five years of
partnership, the telecoms operator said on Wednesday.
TeliaSonera said it will pay $115 million for the stake in
Spotify, a Stockholm-based unlisted business that provides free
on-demand music or an advertisement-free service for paying
customers, valuing the company at about $8.2 billion.
Spotify, which competes with Pandora Media Inc and
Apple Inc's Beats, said this year that it had reached
15 million subscribers and 60 million active users.
The company, which last year increased revenue by 45 percent
to top 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion), recently announced that
it would soon provide video content from musicians, news
organisations and TV networks.
Spotify does not disclose details about its ownership but
co-founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon have sold stakes in
the business and no longer own a majority.
($1 = 0.8846 euros)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson and
David Goodman)