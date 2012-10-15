STOCKHOLM Oct 15 A Swedish court agreed to freeze around $30 million of funds in a bank account controlled by Gibralter-based Takilant Ltd after prosecutors launched a probe into its sale of a 3G license in Uzbekistan to TeliaSonera .

Prosecutors opened a preliminary probe last month into TeliaSonera AB's purchase of a telecom license in Uzbekistan after a Swedish TV programme said the licence was acquired from a firm reported to have close ties with the daughter of Uzbek president Islam Karimov.

TeliaSonera, partially owned by the Swedish state, has denied it did anything wrong and appointed external investigators to look at allegations of bribery and money laundering related to the 2.3 billion Swedish crown ($344.17 million) deal. ($1 = 6.6827 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)