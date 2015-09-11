FLORENCE, Sept 11 The EU's antitrust chief said
on Friday that Nordic telecom operator TeliaSonera and
Norwegian peer Telenor had not done enough to allay her
concerns that their planned Danish merger would damage
competition there.
"What we were looking at were very serious concerns. To me
it was necessary to have a fourth mobile operator," European
Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager told reporters on
the sideline of a conference in Florence.
"That was discussed with the parties. It seems as if the
remedies were not sufficient.
The two telecoms operators said on Friday they had dropped
plans to merge their Danish units as they could not agree terms
with Europe's competition regulator.
Asked if she was preparing to block the deal, Vestager said:
"We were on the road."
She also said there should be no conclusions drawn from this
case on Hutchison Whampoa's merger bids in Italy and
Britain, both of which she will examine in the coming months.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)