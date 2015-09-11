COPENHAGEN, Sept 11 The competition on the Danish telecom market will remain very tough after Teliasonera's and Telenor's plans to merge their Danish operations were dropped, the country's biggest player, TDC , said on Friday.

"We still believe there is a need for consolidation to ensure a sound and viable investment climate in the mobile market here in Denmark," Chief Executive Pernille Erenbjerg said in a written comment to Reuters.

She said the failed merger does not change anything for her company. TeliaSonera and Telenor said they had dropped plans to merge as they could not agree terms with Europe's competition regulator. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)