STOCKHOLM Jan 16 Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit would be hit to the tune of 2.2 billion Swedish crowns ($271 million), mainly relating to writedowns in its businesses in Eurasia.

Telia said it would record a 1.5 billion crown non-cash impairment related to goodwill and other fixed assets in Tajikistan, Georgia and Moldova.

"The economic uncertainty in these three countries have impacted our long term view on the value," the firm said in a statement.

Other charges include a 381 million crown impairment related to WiMax in Kazakhstan, which it bought in January 2013, as well as costs for adapting Telia's IT platform.

TeliaSonera shares went from a slight gain to down as much as 1.6 percent following the news. At 1233 GMT Telia shares had recovered most of the decline, however, trading flat. ($1 = 8.1330 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)