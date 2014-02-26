STOCKHOLM Feb 26 Nordic telecom operator
TeliaSonera said on Wednesday its Spanish subsidiary
Yoigo had 4 million subscribers, meaning it has added more than
100,000 clients this year.
The increase means a faster pace in client intake in the
latest months compared to 2013, when Spain's smallest mobile
operator got some 180,000 new clients during the entire year to
reach 3,889,000.
The increase comes against a backdrop of higher investments
in marketing in the fourth quarter of last year.
"Yoigo has challenged the large players in the Spanish
market and has established its brand well. It has great
potential for further development," TeliaSonera Chief Executive
Johan Dennelind said in a statement.
TeliaSonera has a 76.6 percent stake in Yoigo, which was
launched in 2006.
Link to press release: r.reuters.com/dar27v
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)