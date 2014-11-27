Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Nov 27 Teliasonera Ab
* TeliaSonera issues a bond of SEK 4 billion in a 5 year deal maturing in December 2019, under its existing EUR 12 billion EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) program. The Re-offer yield was set at 1.185 percent p.a. equivalent to Mid-swaps + 53 bp. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)