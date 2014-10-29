Oct 29 Telio Holding ASA

* On Oct. 28 Oslo Asset Management ASA sold a total of 431,500 shares in Telio Holding ASA

* Says subsequent to this sale, funds managed by Oslo Asset Management ASA hold a total of 1,073,667 shares, equal to 4.61 pct of total number of outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)