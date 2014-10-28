Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 28 Telio Holding Asa
* Q3 revenue 316.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 325.8 million crowns
* Q3 EBITDA 76.3 million crowns versus 70.4 million crowns
* To propose distribution of an extraordinary dividend of 1.25 crowns per share
* The Board will ask for a proxy to distribute quarterly dividends going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)