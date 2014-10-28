Oct 28 Telio Holding Asa

* Q3 revenue 316.6 million Norwegian crowns versus 325.8 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 76.3 million crowns versus 70.4 million crowns

* To propose distribution of an extraordinary dividend of 1.25 crowns per share

* The Board will ask for a proxy to distribute quarterly dividends going forward