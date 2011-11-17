BARCELONA, Spain Nov 17 Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera expects to resolve an ongoing board dispute at Turkcell by the end of the year and will then look to deal with issues at Russian group Megafon, its chief finance officer said on Thursday.

TeliaSonera has been engaged in a dispute at Turkcell over a board row between its main shareholders which has prevented the distribution of Turkcell's dividend this year. It has also not received a dividend from Megafon.

"Today we are now focusing on resolving the issue in Turkey and Turkcell and when that is settled we will ... discuss Megafon and what will be done with the dividend," Per-Arne Blomquist told a conference ob Wednesday.

"We would like to see a dividend because it is important to us. The timing of this is very difficult to predict."

TeliaSonera has the largest direct and indirect stake in Turkcell, with a 37 percent share, while Altimo, the telecoms arm of Russian group Alfa, has an indirect stake of 13.22 percent.

Last year, the two groups forced Mehmet Emin Karamehmet, chairman of Turkish group Cukurova, to stand down as chairman of Turkcell, which he founded in 1994, and they are trying to oust his replacement.

Turkcell failed to hold key votes on board changes and its dividend at an extraordinary general meeting in October. A decision by Turkey's Capital Markets Board on the eve of the EGM delayed any progress as it set new rules raising the number of independent members required on company boards.

While Cukurova owns 14 percent of Turkcell, its stake carries controlling rights because of the management structure.

"I do not have an exact date today but the ambition has been to resolve the issue (at Turkcell) before the year end," Blomquist said. "I cannot promise anything but the ambition is very clear."

In Russia, second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon failed to approve a dividend payment for 2010 earlier this year. The cash-rich company is nearly 44 percent owned by TeliaSonera, while oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman are also major investors. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Dan Lalor)