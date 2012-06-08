JOHANNESBURG, June 8 South Africa's Telkom plans to spend between 18-22 billion rand ($2.17-2.65 billion) on capital expenditure over the next three years and tap debt capital markets for part of the funds, its chief financial officer said on Friday.

"It's not going to be a huge amount, probably between 4 and 6 billion rand," Jacques Schindehutte told Reuters after the company's result presentation on how much it will seek from capital markets.

Telkom, the biggest fixed-line phone operator in Africa, earlier reported a 33 percent drop in full-year earnings, hit by tough competition and burdensome costs from its new mobile arm. ($1 = 8.3007 South African rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Tebogo Mahlaela, writing by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)