JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's Telkom SA said on Monday it loaned its suspended chief financial officer 6 million rand ($590,000) to buy its shares, which may be in violation of the law.

"Telkom's management has recognised that the loan made to such executive may not have been in compliance with the provisions of the companies act," it said in a statement. ($1 = 10.1690 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)