Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG Nov 18 South Africa's Telkom SA said on Monday it loaned its suspended chief financial officer 6 million rand ($590,000) to buy its shares, which may be in violation of the law.
"Telkom's management has recognised that the loan made to such executive may not have been in compliance with the provisions of the companies act," it said in a statement. ($1 = 10.1690 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)