JAKARTA Oct 5 Telekomunikasi Indonesia :

* Telkom's CEO Rinaldi Firmansyah said the firm will likely to miss its subscribers growth target to reach 115 million by the end of the year due to competition.

* The firm said it will only reach 110 million subscribers by year-end, total subscribers until Sept was at 103 million. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Dan Lalor)