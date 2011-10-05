BRIEF-Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
Data Storage Corporation merges with ABC Services
JAKARTA Oct 5 Telekomunikasi Indonesia :
* Telkom's CEO Rinaldi Firmansyah said the firm will likely to miss its subscribers growth target to reach 115 million by the end of the year due to competition.
* The firm said it will only reach 110 million subscribers by year-end, total subscribers until Sept was at 103 million. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul and Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Dan Lalor)
Trading in shares of Rentian Technology Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 10 Feb
* Asx alert-$1.26m funding secured from option underwriting agreements-cl8.ax