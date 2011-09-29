* Results hit by mobile business losses

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 29 Shares of South Africa's Telkom tumbled to their lowest in 2-1/2 years on Thursday after the struggling fixed-line operator warned of a steep drop in profit, hit by a $57 million write-down of its Africa IT business.

Telkom has been plagued by problems at its units beyond South Africa. In June it agreed to sell its troubled Nigerian unit for $10 million, a fraction of what it originally paid.

The company said in a trading statement on Thursday it expects headline earnings -- the main profit gauge in South Africa -- to fall by at least 40 percent in the six months to end-September, as it reduced the value of its iWayAfrica business by 450 million rand ($57 million).

The company was also hit by hefty start-up costs from its new South African mobile unit, although that was largely expected. Telkom did not give a reason for the impairment of iWayAfrica, which provides data services to African corporations.

The write-down of the iWayAfrica was "disappointing" especially since management had previously been optimistic about the business, said David Lerche, an analyst at Avior Research.

"Telkom's history in Africa is not fantastic," he said.

"There is a distinct possibility that these guys may do further value-destructive deals. They were talking only a month or two ago about still having ambitions in Africa. That I do find a little worrying."

Shares of the company tumbled as much as 5.5 percent on the news, hitting their lowest level since March 2009. The shares were down 4.3 percent at 31.77 rand by 1325 GMT.

Telkom has been looking to offset shrinking demand for its core business of fixed-line telephones by pushing into new businesses, such as mobile phones, and new markets.

But earnings have been squeezed by the high start-up costs from its mobile launch last year, and the cash-burn from its failed push into Nigeria.

The sale of its Multi-Links Nigerian unit, once concluded, will result in an addditional loss of 650 million rand, the company said on Thursday.

Telkom said it expected the tough conditions to continue.

"Competition, pricing pressures and regulatory interventions continue to have a negative impact on revenues," it said.

"Revenues are expected to be under pressure for the foreseeable future."

Telkom's mobile business faces stiff competition from heavyweights such as MTN Group and Vodacom . ($1 = 7.828 South African Rand) (Editing by David Cowell)