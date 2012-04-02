JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Telkom
has been forced to stop a planned 13 billion rand
($1.69 billion) network overhaul after infrastructure provider
ZTE Mzansi won a court order on Friday to halt the project,
Business Day newspaper reported.
ZTE Mzansi, a joint venture between China's ZTE Corp
and local black-owned companies, took Telkom to
court after being disqualified from a bidding process related to
the project, Business Day said on Monday.
Telkom said it was reviewing the court judgement.
($1 = 7.6745 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)