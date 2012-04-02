JOHANNESBURG, April 2 South Africa's Telkom has been forced to stop a planned 13 billion rand ($1.69 billion) network overhaul after infrastructure provider ZTE Mzansi won a court order on Friday to halt the project, Business Day newspaper reported.

ZTE Mzansi, a joint venture between China's ZTE Corp and local black-owned companies, took Telkom to court after being disqualified from a bidding process related to the project, Business Day said on Monday.

Telkom said it was reviewing the court judgement. ($1 = 7.6745 South African rand) (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)